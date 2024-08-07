Local And International Shipping Experts, Navis Pack & Ship, Meet Demand For Senior Moving Services In South Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA., U.S., August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As South Florida's senior population continues to grow, so does the demand for trusted local, domestic, and international companies that offer specialized moving services for seniors and their families. Navis Pack & Ship, boasting over 30 years of experience in assisting families and businesses with specialty packing, crating, and shipping services , is committed to meeting the needs of seniors downsizing or relocating to retirement communities.According to U.S. News, there are currently 174 senior living communities in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area(1) and 26 in West Palm Beach(2). As the senior population is projected to increase in the coming years, Navis Pack & Ship leverages its extensive experience to offer specialized shipping services tailored to the needs of the senior community.The company's franchise owners, Andy and Wendy Ahrens, have locations throughout South Florida and a team of experienced packing and shipping professionals who understand the unique challenges of senior moving. They are dedicated to making the process as smooth and stress-free as possible. Servicing West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and throughout the entire South Florida region, Navis Pack & Ship also has franchises that extend its offerings across the United States and Canada.Retirees frequently encounter the complexities of relocating or downsizing their homes for a variety of reasons, including financial considerations, health issues, or the desire to streamline their living situations. This might entail moving to a smaller residence or relocating to another state or county to be nearer to family, as well as shipping items to a family member overseas. Regardless of the motivation, the tasks of packing, moving, and shipping personal belongings can become quite daunting."We understand that moving can be a challenging task, especially for seniors who are downsizing and need help with long-distance, out-of-state, or international shipping services," said Andy Ahrens, owner of Navis Pack & Ship of Fort Lauderdale and South Florida. "Many seniors also require assistance with our expert packing services and customized wood crates for their antiques, artwork, furniture, and other prized possessions. Our goal is to make the shipping process as seamless as possible, allowing our clients to focus on the excitement of starting a new chapter in their lives."Senior citizens are on the move, and Florida continues to be their top choice, as highlighted in the AARP article, "Top 5 States Where Retirees Are Moving."(3)A recent report from HireAHelper, which analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Current Population Survey and its Annual Social and Economic Supplements for 2023, reveals that more than 338,000 U.S. residents relocated to new homes last year.(4) This represents a remarkable 44 percent increase from 2022, marking the highest number of moves in three years. The report indicates that retirement emerged as the fastest-growing reason for relocating, advancing at nearly double the rate of job-related moves and over four times that of individuals seeking affordable housing. Notably, about a quarter of retiree relocations crossed state lines, with Florida maintaining its status as the most popular destination for the second year in a row.Whether you are a retiree considering a move or a family member assisting a loved one, you're likely familiar with the specialty packing and shipping services available in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and throughout South Florida. Notably, for over 30 years, thousands of satisfied customers have relied on Navis Pack & Ship for their exceptional specialty packing and shipping services locally and abroad.About Navis Pack & Ship of Fort LauderdaleNavis Pack & Ship of Fort Lauderdale & South Florida is an independently owned and operated business within the extensive Navis network. Recognized as the premier provider of packing and shipping services for challenging items in North America, Navis prides itself on excellence. Andy and Wendy Ahrens, proprietors of this location, are fully certified under Navis' rigorous training and operational standards, ensuring expert handling and delivery of fragile, large, awkward, and valuable goods.Locations:. Fort Lauderdale: (754) 484-3700. West Palm Beach: (561) 768-7978. Naples: (239) 261-9103. Fort Myers: (239) 689-5512. Tampa: (813) 517-9620. Sarasota: (941) 208-0508Contact Information:For more information on Navis Pack & Ship's services in the South Florida area, visit their website or contact their customer service team.Andy & Wendy AhrensNavis Pack & Ship of Fort Lauderdale & South Florida501 E Olas BlvdFORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301References:1.Senior Living in Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL for 2024. U.S. News.2.Senior Living in West Palm Beach, FL for 2024. U.S. News.3.Markowitz, Andy. Top 5 States Where Retirees Are Moving. AARP. January 10, 2024.4.2024 Study: A Look at the Biggest Wave of Retiree Moves in Three Years. HireAHelper. January 8, 2024.

