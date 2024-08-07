Grandsky Joins The North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems Council

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The North Dakota Unmanned Autonomous Systems Council is pleased to announce that GrandSKY , the nation's first fully operational commercial UAS flight operations complex, has joined the Council. This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen North Dakota's leadership in UAS innovation and operations.Matt Dunlevy, President of the NDUAS Council , stated:“We are thrilled to welcome GrandSKY to the North Dakota UAS Council. Their addition brings unparalleled expertise and resources that will significantly bolster our efforts to position North Dakota as a global hub for UAS technology. GrandSKY's commitment to advancing UAS capabilities aligns perfectly with our mission to foster a robust and collaborative UAS ecosystem in the region.”Tom Swoyer, Jr., President of GrandSKY, commented:“Joining the North Dakota UAS Council is an important step for GrandSKY. We are excited to collaborate with the Council and other key stakeholders in the UAS community to drive innovation and economic growth. Our participation in the Council will enhance our ability to work with other North Dakota UAS organizations to develop and deploy cutting-edge UAS solutions, further cementing North Dakota's reputation as a leader in this dynamic field.”GrandSKY's partnership with Grand Forks County on Project ULTRA exemplifies its role in driving cutting-edge UAS development. This collaboration focuses on advancing UAS technologies for the Department of Defense by integrating UAS technologies from aircraft to traffic management in civilian and military airspace. GrandSKY's infrastructure and support systems are designed to meet the evolving needs of UAS operations and testing, positioning the region at the forefront of the industry.Additionally, Kratos Defense recently demonstrated their Valkyrie UAS at GrandSKY. This project focused on developing a cart launch capability that supports repeated use of low-cost aircraft. The flight test highlighted the GrandSKY's capabilities and the robust ecosystem of partners that support UAS flight operations. The successful runway flexibility test showcases GrandSKY's ability to support a wide range of UAS activities, from research and development to full-scale deployment.Mr. Swoyer notes,“Project ULTRA and the Kratos flight test both illustrate the need for GrandSKY to build and continue to grow a robust collaboration with partners from across the state. We can't offer the breadth and depth of capabilities like Beyond Line of Sight Operations, or working with land owners to parachute land a jet powered drone without great partnerships. We expect that our strategic relationship with the Council will help us continue to grow our operational ecosystem and bring more partners to North Dakota.The NDUAS Council serves as a collaborative platform for industry leaders, government agencies, academic institutions, and other stakeholders dedicated to advancing UAS technology and applications. By joining the Council, GrandSKY will contribute to and benefit from shared knowledge, resources, and strategic initiatives aimed at promoting the growth and sustainability of the UAS sector in North Dakota.About GrandSKYGrandSKY is the United States' first fully operational commercial UAS-focused business park, located in Grand Forks, North Dakota. It provides unparalleled infrastructure and support for UAS research, development, testing, and operations.About the ND UAS CouncilThe NDUAS Council is a coalition of industry leaders, government agencies, academic institutions, and other stakeholders dedicated to advancing the development and deployment of unmanned autonomous systems in North Dakota.For more details about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Stacey Mesteth at ....

