Unveil The New Chapter In Sexy: AVIDLOVE's 9Th Birthday Celebration Starts Now

NEWYORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVIDLOVE, celebrated for its luxurious and sensual lingerie, is thrilled to mark its 9th anniversary with the launch of a captivating new collection. To honor this milestone, AVIDLOVE is unveiling a new line of everyday sexy bodysuits and lingerie, designed to make every woman feel confident and alluring from day to night. The collection, themed“A New Chapter in Sexy,” will be available starting August 1, 2024.The“Stay Sexy 24/7” collection seamlessly blends comfort with sensuality, offering elegant lingerie that transitions effortlessly from morning to evening. To celebrate, AVIDLOVE is also introducing a unique blind box event on its official website. This exclusive promotion features themed blind boxes that contain a mix of everyday and sexy lingerie, providing customers with a delightful surprise while embracing the essence of staying sexy all day.AVIDLOVE has partnered with prominent social media influencers @ninaserebrova and @VeronicaBielik. These influencers will showcase the new collection, highlighting its stylish and empowering qualities. In addition, customers can take advantage of exclusive discounts available on both the AVIDLOVE website and our Amazon store . Enjoy savings of $10 on purchases of three items, $20 on four items, and $30 on five items on our official website. The Amazon store will offer discounts ranging from 10% to 50% off, providing excellent value on our popular lingerie.Nina Serebrova, AVIDLOVE's brand ambassador , shares,“It's an honor to be an ambassador for AVIDLOVE and to represent their new collection. The lingerie is stunning and makes me feel both empowered and elegant, whether worn during the day or night. I'm excited to be part of this special celebration.”Veronica Bielik, also a brand ambassador, shared her love for the brand, adding,“I'm thrilled to be the face of AVIDLOVE's 9th-anniversary collection. Celebrating nearly a decade of empowering women through stunning lingerie is a milestone. It's an honor to represent a brand that prioritizes quality, style, and confidence.”About AVIDLOVEFounded in 2015, AVIDLOVE is dedicated to celebrating and enhancing every woman's confidence through exquisite lingerie. Our diverse range of designs caters to various needs and preferences, and we have proudly served over 20 million clients worldwide. Our mission is to provide lingerie that helps every woman feel stylish, self-assured, and free from judgment or limitations.

