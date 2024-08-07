Global Clean Label Ingredients Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clean Label Ingredients Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The clean label ingredients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $44.78 billion in 2023 to $50.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand for transparency, regulatory changes and labeling standards, the rise of natural and organic products, social media and information accessibility, and the clean eating movement.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The clean label ingredients market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $75.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued demand for transparency, global expansion of clean label concept, health-conscious aging population, plant-based and alternative proteins, sustainability and ethical sourcing.

Growth Driver Of The Clean Label Ingredients Market

Consumer preference towards organic food is expected to propel the clean-label ingredients market. Organic food refers to agricultural products that are cultivated and processed. Organic foods usually include more beneficial components, such as antioxidants, than their conventionally farmed equivalents. The preference for organic food is continuously increasing as customers become more health-conscious.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the clean label ingredients market include Cargill Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group Public Limited Company.

Major companies operating in the clean-label ingredients market are developing new clean-label dietary fibers to sustain their position in the market. Dietary fibers are non-digestible carbohydrates found in plant-based foods that promote digestive health, regulate blood sugar, and contribute to a feeling of fullness.

Segments:

1) By Type: Natural Color, Natural Flavor, Fruit And Vegetable Ingredients, Starch And Sweeteners, Flours, Malt, Natural Preservatives, Fermentation Ingredients, Shortenings, Emulsifiers, Cereal Ingredients

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Application: Dry Form Products, Cereals And Snacks, Bakery Products, Beverages, Processed Foods, Dairy And Frozen Desserts, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the clean label ingredient market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the clean label ingredient market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the clean label ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Clean Label Ingredients Market Definition

Clean-label ingredients are plant-based and natural additives used in food products. It contains fewer product ingredients and does not include any synthetic chemicals or preservatives.

