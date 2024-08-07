(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Ethernet 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive ethernet market is forecasted to grow by USD 9.57 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.08% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing demand for high and lightweight materials, rising demand for driver assistance systems, and future-proof technology.

The study identifies the use of ethernet to lay the backbone of vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive ethernet market growth during the next few years. Also, ethernet-based AVB in infotainment systems and shifting the focus of OEMs toward autonomous vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The automotive ethernet market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type



Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles

By Application



Cameras and ADAS

Infotainment

Diagnostics Network Backbone

By Region



APAC

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive ethernet market vendors.

Also, the automotive ethernet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ACTIA PCS

Amphenol Communications Solutions

Broadcom Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Dasan Network Solutions

Infineon Technologies AG

Intrepid Control Systems Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Marvell Technology Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mouser Electronics Inc.

NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

Spirent Communications plc

System on Chip Engineering S.L.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tektronix Inc. Texas Instruments Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900