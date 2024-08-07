(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mattress 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world mattress has witnessed stable growth over the past decade, except for a remarkable surge in 2021, due to the recovery from the pandemic combined with considerable price increases. However, in 2022 and 2023, the market experienced a decline in demand, bringing the market back to its 2019 figures.

According to estimates, world consumption of mattresses is expected to stagnate in 2024 and to return to growth in 2025 (in real terms), with slow growth in North America and Europe (below the world average), and a substantial consumption increase in Asia.

Regional and Country Analysis

Asia Pacific and North America are the leading markets for mattresses, accounting for over 70% of the total. In terms of single countries, the US and China are the largest mattress-consuming countries.

Global Market Drivers

A significant driver for the mattress industry is growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of better sleep. This trend is evident in both traditional and emerging markets. The high-end segment, less affected by inflation, presents notable growth opportunities. Additionally, the increasing demand for roll-packed and compressed mattresses in both online and traditional sales channels is pivotal. The revival of the contract segment, which was stalled during the pandemic, also offers potential growth for companies. The e-commerce boom has significantly impacted the mattress market in the last few years.

This report provides a comprehensive picture of the global mattress sector with the latest trends and data: mattress market indicators from 2014 to 2023, covering production, consumption, and international trade flows, mattress market forecasts for 2024 and 2025, competitive landscape analysis with detailed profiles of the leading world mattress manufacturers and their strategies.

The purpose of this study is to provide an in-depth analysis of the mattress market across regions, countries, and key players, with outlook and market potential approached through a thorough analysis of the main sector's statistics.

THE WORLD MATTRESS INDUSTRY: BASIC DATA AND MATTRESS MARKET INDICATORS

The first part reviews the main drivers and challenges of the global mattress industry, such as supply chain issues, trade tensions, nearshoring, globalization and uncertainties, e-commerce channels, sustainability, and circularity. It also presents updated figures for the world mattress market and its competitive landscape.

This part also presents insights from the analyst's survey addressed to a sample of global manufacturers involved in the mattress industry (April - June 2024) on Mattress manufacturers' strategies.

KEY MARKETS AND THE MOST IMPORTANT COUNTRIES IN THE GLOBAL MATTRESS SECTOR. 50 COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

The first part of this chapter provides a detailed analysis of the Top 20 world mattress markets (Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam), that includes for each country:



Mattress production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2014-2023, and forecasts of yearly changes in mattress consumption in 2024 and 2025

Mattress production in quantity (available for Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam)

Information on breakdown of production by material (innerspring, latex, foam, other) available for Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Turkiye, United Kingdom, Vietnam

Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of mattresses)

Socio-economic indicators, including population forecasts and resident population in main cities and projected growth Major mattress manufacturers by turnover, and short profiles of selected leading mattress manufacturers (Company name, Headquarters/Main Location, Email, Website, Activity, Product Portfolio, Online Sales, Total Turnover range, Employees range, Manufacturing plants)

Moreover, for further 30 countries (Argentina, Austria, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, United Arab Emirates), the study provides Mattress production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2014-2023 and forecasts of yearly changes in mattress consumption in 2024 and 2025; Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of mattresses).

Data on the international trade of mattresses (in addition to the 50 countries) are provided for a further 10 other countries, for a total of 60 countries covered by the report.

LEADING MANUFACTURERS IN THE WORLD MATTRESS INDUSTRY

Detailed profiles of the 35 world leading mattress manufacturers: company information (company name, headquarter, general contact info), financial highlights and sales performance, manufacturing activity (plants and production strategies). The report covers overall around 600 companies.

Company Coverage Includes:



Adova

Aquinos

Ashley Furniture

Auping

BRN Sleep Products

Correct

De Rucci

Emma-The Sleep Company

Eurocomfort

Flex

Healthcare (Mlily)

Herval Moveis e Colchoes

Hilding Anders

Ikano Industry

Jason Furniture - Kuka

Kurlon

Leggett & Platt

Magniflex

Perdormire

Pikolin

Serta Simmons

Sheela Foam (Sleepwell)

Silentnight

Sinomax

Sleep Number

Tempur Sealy

Xilinmen

Yatas Yatak Zinus



Key Topics Covered:

PART I. CONSUMPTION, PRODUCTION AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE OF MATTRESSES



Consumption and imports of mattresses 2014-2023



Mattress consumption in the 50 major markets

Import penetration and opening of major markets

Production and exports of mattresses 2014-2023



Mattress production in the 50 major countries

Major exporting countries. Origin and destination of mattresses

International trade of mattresses

International trade of mattresses, 60 countries

Mattress consumption. Scenario



Evolution of world GDP Mattress consumption. Countries grouped by geographical region, 2025.

PART II. MATTRESS MARKET INDICATORS



Overview of the world mattress industry (50 major countries)

Mattress exports and imports, 60 countries, 2014-2023

World mattress trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports Mattress consumption 2024-2025. Change forecasts in real terms

PART III. TOP 20 COUNTRIES FOR MATTRESS INDUSTRY (Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam)

FOR EACH COUNTRY:



Mattress production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2014-2023 and forecasts of yearly changes in mattress consumption in 2024 and 2025.

Mattress production in quantity 2018-2023 (available for Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam)

Information on breakdown of production by material (innerspring, latex, foam, other) (available for Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Turkiye, United Kingdom, Vietnam)

Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of mattresses)

Socio-economic indicators, including population forecasts and resident population in main cities and projected growth Major mattress manufacturers by turnover with short profiles

PART IV. SELECTED PROFILES OF MAJOR MATTRESS MANUFACTURERS

PART V. COUNTRY TABLES: MATTRESS MARKET INDICATORS BY COUNTRY

FOR EACH COUNTRY:



Mattress production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2014-2023, and forecasts of yearly changes in mattress consumption in 2024 and 2025. Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of mattresses).

