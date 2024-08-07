AI Deployments To Push Data Center Physical Infrastructure Market Over $50 B By 2028, According To Dell'oro Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Liquid Cooling Makes a Splash with $15 B in Revenues over the Next Five Years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Data Center Physical Infrastructure (DCPI) market growth was revised upwards to a 13 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2028, to over $50 billion. This raised outlook is due to the rising expectations of accelerated computing, which requires investments in higher amperage power distribution, backup power to manage load variability, and liquid cooling to meet the specific physical infrastructure requirements of AI workloads.

"I believe AI is an evolution, not a revolution. To date, most accelerated computing deployments have been in facilities not fully designed to support them," said Lucas Beran, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "The next leg-up in the evolution of AI is accelerated computing deployed in facilities with purpose-built power and cooling infrastructure. In many cases, these DCPI orders have already been placed with vendors. In turn, DCPI vendors have been making manufacturing investments to support increased capacity, which is expected to materialize in meaningful DCPI market growth over the next 18 months. As deployments of accelerated computing and purpose-built physical infrastructure align, AI workload performance stands to benefit," added Beran.

DCPI revenue growth is forecast at double-digit rates for the majority of the forecast period, with particularly elevated revenue growth forecast for 2025.

North America, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) are expected to lead growth over the forecast period at double-digit CAGRs.

Thermal Management, Power Distribution, and Three-phase UPS market segments are forecast to grow fastest during the forecast period. Cloud and Colocation service providers are expected to account for most of the growth during the forecast period.

offers complete, in-depth coverage of the data center physical infrastructure market. This covers market sizes and forecasts for Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS), Thermal Management, Cabinet Power Distribution and Busway, Rack Power Distribution, IT Racks and Containment, and Software and Services. Additional product level detail is provided for each market segment. Allocation of manufacturing revenues by Cloud Service Providers, Telco, Colocation, and Large Enterprise and Rest-of-Enterprise customer segments are also provided. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected] .

