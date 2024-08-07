In-Memory Analytics Market Forecast 2024-2030: Cloud Deployment Offering Increased Scalability And Reduced Upfront Costs

The In-Memory Analytics Market grew from USD 2.84 billion in 2023 to USD 3.2 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 12.84%, reaching USD 6.63 billion by 2030.



The increasing demand and adoption of real-time analytics and the rapid growth of big data have significantly contributed to the expansion of in-memory analytics. Furthermore, advancements in technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have resulted in greater integration with in-memory analytics systems. However, the high cost associated with implementing in-memory analytics systems can pose hurdles for businesses, particularly for SMEs. Data security and privacy concerns also present significant challenges. As data is stored in RAM, there are potential risks of unauthorized access or data loss in case of system failures. Major players are constantly investing in newer technologies and advancements to improve data privacy issues. Furthermore, the expansion of data centers across the world and the adoption of cloud computing technologies present huge opportunities for the in-market analytics space.

Market Insights

Market Drivers



Rise in data volume and complex data structure in various industries Surge in adoption of cloud-based services and AI technologies worldwide

Market Restraints

Lack of skilled personnel and high cost of implementation of in-memory analytics

Market Opportunities



Technological advancements in in-memory analytics and integration with predictive analytics Expansion of data centers across the world

Market Challenges

Concerns associated with data breach and data security

Market Segmentation Analysis



Component: Increasing R&D to develop advanced software solution

Deployment Model: Cloud deployment offering increased scalability and reduced upfront costs

Organization Size: High investment from large enterprises to data-based decision making Industry Vertical: Rising deployment across manufacturing sector for decision-making and enhancing operational efficiency

Recent Developments

IBM Launches New Software to Break Down Data Silos and Streamline Planning and Analytics

IBM introduced IBM Business Analytics Enterprise, a comprehensive suite of business intelligence (BI), planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting, and dashboard capabilities. This suite is designed to empower organizations in making data-driven decisions swiftly and effectively, while also enabling them to adapt to the ever-changing market conditions. One of the key components of this suite is Planning Analytics with Watson, which combines the power of advanced analytics with the cognitive capabilities of Watson. This integration allows businesses to gain deeper insights into their data and make more accurate forecasts and projections. Another significant addition to IBM Business Analytics Enterprise is Cognos Analytics with Watson. This advanced analytics tool leverages Watson's cognitive capabilities to deliver enhanced reporting and visualization capabilities, enabling users to uncover valuable insights from their data and communicate them more effectively. With IBM Business Analytics Enterprise, organizations can unlock the full potential of their data and leverage advanced analytics to drive better decision-making.

Exasol Reimagines In-Memory Analytics with Major Database Update

Exasol recently announced updates to its in-memory analytics database, addressing the growing need for elasticity and scalability. The system's architecture has been revamped to separate storage and computing, utilizing object storage for persistent data storage. This change reflects Exasol's dedication to providing a solution that eliminates the need for compromises between cost, efficiency, and flexibility. These enhancements reinforce Exasol's commitment to delivering a cutting-edge analytics platform that meets the evolving demands of businesses.

Oracle Enhances Comprehensive and Integrated Data and Analytics Services to Empower Business Users

Oracle Corporation unveiled new product innovations that empower customers to make faster and more informed decisions through in-memory analytics. These advancements include the Fusion Analytics platform, which now offers a wide range of over 2,000 best-practice key performance indicators (KPIs), dashboards, and reports. These tools enable organizations to effectively monitor their performance against strategic goals. Additionally, the Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC) solution has been enhanced to boost user productivity by reducing reliance on IT and providing seamless access to curated data assets. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced composite visualizations facilitates easier interpretation of data while leveraging machine learning (ML) capabilities with OCI cognitive services, including AI Vision, which extends the ML capabilities. With these new offerings, Oracle continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to achieve their data-driven objectives.

