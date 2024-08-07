(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Introduction to Veterinary Pharmacovigilance Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day event has been designed to provide an essential overview of veterinary pharmacovigilance and will offer practical guidance and basic training for all those working in drug safety in the EU.

An experienced trainer will clarify roles and responsibilities, explain commonly used terminology and take participants through all the key aspects of this complex subject. There will be plenty of time for interaction and questions and answers to enable participants to get a good understanding of the issues involved. The use of industry case studies will demonstrate real-life scenarios to help embed learning.

Benefits of Attending



Gain an overview of the European regulatory framework

Understand the requirements of the new EU pharmacovigilance legislation

Learn about VICH

Understand adverse event reporting

Hear about causality assessment

Minimize the impact of data with errors

Get to grips with literature searches Understand UK PV requirements post-Brexit

Certifications



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

The course will be beneficial to those new to veterinary pharmacovigilance, support staff and experienced personnel who require a better understanding of drug safety in their current role. Adverse event monitoring and drug safety officers, together with regulatory affairs and personnel from registration departments, will also find this seminar useful.

Agenda

What is pharmacovigilance?



Beneficial and harmful effects of veterinary medicinal products Key definitions

The current regulatory framework and its global impact



Overview of European regulatory framework, the EU pharmacovigilance legislation

Implications for global environment - link to VICH

Practical applications of definitions

Role of the MAH

Role of the NCA/EMA Role of the QPPV

Adverse event reporting



Definitions

Impact of VICH guidelines

Expedited vs periodic

How to handle animal SARs

Handling human SARs Understanding the wider scope of pharmacovigilance

Causality assessment



The principles of causality assessment with practical examples

Medical evaluation of individual reports of adverse events Strategies for follow-up

Pharmacovigilance case studies

Electronic communication in pharmacovigilance



Reporting in EV Vet VEDDRA

Minimising the impact of data with errors

Consistent assessment and coding

Clinical trial AE reporting requirements



Post-authorisation safety studies Phase IV studies

Literature searches



Peer-reviewed worldwide literature Local journals and magazines

PSURs



VMD (UK), VDD (Canada) and APVMA (Australia) requirements

Format and content of the PSUR

Analysis of data

Incidence calculation Compliance and the PSUR

Practical workshop on PSURs

