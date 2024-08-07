Prominent online brokerage firms see outages affecting thousands of users during market sell-off

(MENAFN) On Monday morning, several prominent online brokerage firms, including Charles Schwab, Fidelity, and Vanguard, experienced significant outages affecting thousands of users during one of the largest stock sell-offs of 2024. Data from outage tracker Downdetector indicated that user complaints peaked around 10 a.m. ET, with many customers reporting issues accessing their accounts or logging in to their platforms.



Charles Schwab addressed the situation on social media, acknowledging a technical issue that was impacting some clients' ability to log in. The company issued an apology and assured users that their technical team was working diligently to resolve the problem. By approximately 12:30 p.m. ET, Schwab confirmed that the technical issue had been resolved and services were back to normal.



Fidelity also communicated that some customers had experienced intermittent access problems earlier in the day but assured that these issues had been resolved by the time they provided their update. Vanguard did not respond immediately to requests for comment regarding the outage.



At its peak, Charles Schwab saw nearly 15,000 outage reports around 9:50 a.m. ET. Fidelity and Vanguard reported 3,800 and 2,900 outage reports, respectively, closer to 10 a.m. ET. Reports of outages for all three platforms dropped significantly about an hour later, indicating that the issues were being addressed.

MENAFN07082024000045015839ID1108526542