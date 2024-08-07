European stock markets make modest rebound on Tuesday open

(MENAFN) European stock markets made modest rebounds at the start of trading on Tuesday, recovering from a sharp decline in global equities experienced the previous session. This decline had been fueled by concerns about a potential recession in the United States, which had cast a shadow over investor sentiment worldwide. As markets opened for trading, European showed signs of recovery, providing some relief to investors after a period of volatility.



In London, the FTSE 100 registered a gain of 0.5 percent, reaching 8,050.58 points. This uptick was a welcome turnaround for the index, which had been affected by the broader global market downturn. The recovery in the FTSE 100 reflected a cautious optimism among investors as they adjusted their strategies in response to shifting economic conditions.



Meanwhile, in the eurozone, major stock indices also showed positive movements. The Paris CAC 40 index climbed by 0.2 percent, closing at 7,159.94 points. This modest gain indicated a stabilization of market sentiment in France and a potential easing of the fears that had impacted European markets. Similarly, Frankfurt’s DAX index experienced a more significant rise of 0.7 percent, ending the session at 17,451.27 points, signaling a stronger rebound in the German stock market.



Overall, these movements in European stock markets highlight a degree of recovery and resilience following the global market turmoil. While concerns about a U.S. recession continue to loom, the gains observed on Tuesday suggest that European investors are finding some stability and cautiously optimistic about the future economic outlook.

