Qatar leads MENA region with USD2.4B investment to enhance AI capabilities

(MENAFN) Qatar is leading the way in artificial intelligence (AI) across the MENA region with a substantial investment of USD2.4 billion (QR8.75 billion). This significant financial commitment aims to boost the country’s AI capabilities and attract experts from around the world. Faisal Al Monai, Co-Founder and Chairman of droppGroup, highlighted that these investments are a key part of Qatar’s broader strategy to develop a smart economy. Digital investments in Qatar are expected to grow to USD5.7 billion (QR20.77 billion) by 2026, a significant increase from USD1.65 billion (QR6.01 billion) in 2022.



Al Monai emphasized the transformative impact of AI on both Qatar and the MENA region, noting its role in enhancing productivity, efficiency, and innovation across various sectors. In Qatar, initiatives like the Fanar AI project are being launched to advance linguistic programs and support digital transformation efforts. These developments reflect the broader trend of significant progress in AI adoption across the region.



The expert also pointed out that Saudi Arabia is making substantial strides with its National Strategy for Data and AI, which aims to attract USD20 billion (QR72.88 billion) in investments by 2030. This ambitious plan includes training 20,000 AI specialists and creating over 30,000 AI-related jobs as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.



The UAE is also advancing rapidly in the field, having established the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the world’s first graduate-level AI university. This move underscores the UAE’s commitment to becoming a global leader in AI research and development.

MENAFN07082024000045015839ID1108526523