Iran’s acting foreign minister urges for actions to prevent Israeli aggression in region

(MENAFN) Iran's acting foreign minister, Ali Baqeri Kani, has underscored the urgency of preventing Israel from further escalating its aggressive actions in the region. In a conversation with Hungarian Foreign Péter Szijjártó on Monday, Baqeri Kani addressed the recent assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, which took place in Tehran. Baqeri Kani emphasized that Israel's actions pose a significant threat to international peace and security, urging the global community to take a stand against Israel to curb any further aggression.



Baqeri Kani called for decisive measures to confront what he termed as an "evil entity," which he claims is the root cause of regional instability. He stressed the importance of responding in accordance with international law to prevent Israel from continuing its aggressive behavior. The need for international intervention was highlighted as essential for maintaining regional stability and preventing further escalations.



Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó expressed his concerns about the rising tensions, noting a recent similar Israeli action in Lebanon and ongoing threats from Israel. He called on the international community to address these issues and work towards de-escalating the situation, pointing out the broader implications for European security, including the potential increase in refugee flows.



On the same day, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced that Iran had communicated its intention to retaliate against Israel. This information was relayed to Katz by Szijjártó, who had received it from Baqeri Kani. Iran has held Israel responsible for Haniyeh's death, with Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei pledging a "harsh response" and reaffirming Iran's commitment to avenge Haniyeh, labeling the assassination as a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a threat to regional peace.

