IIM Visakhapatnam, ET Cases Join Hands To Launch Case Conference On Responsible Innovations And Sustainability Practices

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 7th August 2024: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam and TimesPro's initiative - ET Cases, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the Case on Responsible Innovations & Sustainability Practices (CRISP). The joint initiative aims to advance responsible management education and sustainable practices aligned with global standards and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The virtual signing ceremony was attended by key figures including Prof. M. Chandrasekhar, Director, IIM Visakhapatnam, Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, Dr. Amit Chakrabarti, Head – Centre for Responsible Management Education, IIM Visakhapatnam and Sunil Sood, Chief Growth and Partnership Officer, TimesPro. CRISP is scheduled for December 13-14 and seeks to bring together academicians, industry leaders, policymakers and students for discussions on sustainable practices, innovations and challenges. The conference will focus on two important aspects, i.e., Innovation and Sustainability, and will feature six thematic tracks aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



On the occasion, Prof. M. Chandrasekhar, Director, IIM Visakhapatnam said, "We take immense pride in collaborating with TimesPro to disseminate high-quality education that is both accessible and affordable. The Case Conference on Responsible Innovations & Sustainability Practices enhances our joint efforts in knowledge generation, offering a platform for showcasing sustainability innovations. This initiative provides a splendid platform for participants to showcase exemplary innovations in sustainability. At IIM Visakhapatnam, we prioritise environmental and social contributions alongside economic value This conference, embedding sustainability principles across our programmes, will significantly influence management education and support a broad spectrum of industry and academia stakeholders. These case studies will form a remarkable repository, marking a pioneering endeavour in this domain."



Echoing Prof Chandrasekhar, Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro said, "We are delighted to collaborate with IIM Visakhapatnam in advancing responsible management education through the Case Conference on Responsible Innovations & Sustainability Practices. Institutions must adopt a holistic approach to sustainability for lasting impact. As sustainability has become a board-level priority, this is an opportune moment to develop essential reference materials for educational purposes for future generations. At TimesPro, we focus on future-centric sustainability and our team at ET Cases is diligently constructing a repository of pivotal learning tools. This initiative, which seamlessly integrates the sustainability agenda through CRISP is truly commendable."



The CRISP conference will address critical global challenges by focusing on sustainability and responsible innovations. It will feature six major thematic tracks aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Sustainable Business Models and Practices, Climate Action and Environmental Stewardship, Social Innovation and Inclusive Development, Health, Well-being, and Safety, Urbanisation and Smart Cities, and Governance, Policy, and Partnerships. The conference will include keynote addresses from eminent speakers from academia and industry, panel discussions, case study presentations, networking sessions, and poster sessions.



Faculty members from Central or State Government institutions, as well as those from institutions ranked in the top 50 by NIRF, are eligible to submit cases at the conference. Additionally, PhD scholars, MBA students, working professionals, NGO representatives, and industry members are welcome to submit cases, provided they have at least one faculty member as a co-author.



About IIM Visakhapatnam:



The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) is a new generation IIM, set up by the Government of India in September 2015. The Institute is nestled in a world-class GRIHA 5-star rating campus spread over 241 acres of land on the suburbs of the 'City of Destiny', Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Institute aims to have a net-zero status in energy, water and carbon footprint. Composed of distinguished alumni of IIMs, IITs, and other premier institutions of India and abroad, the faculty at IIM Visakhapatnam has impressive academic and research credentials. This cohort is complemented by visiting faculty and experts from the industry. The Institute is constantly expanding its activity profile in scale and scope, offering distinctive academic and research programmes to meet the current and emerging opportunities in the industry and the government. Reinforcing its credibility as a knowledge-driven entity, the Institute aims to rank among the top 20 business schools in the country, in the next five years. The Institute looks forward to attaining standards of global excellence as enshrined in the IIM Act 2017, through its high-quality academic, research, consulting, and capacity building initiatives, winning and sustaining in the process, the trust and confidence of all stakeholders.





About TimesPro:



TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.



TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.



TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.





About ET Cases:



ET CASES' is TimesPro's initiative to create and curate cutting-edge, management case studies. ET CASES has pioneered 5 innovative pedagogical products - Case Flyer, Case Frame, Case Spot, Case Lens and Case Debate - that complement the existing case products to augment the product portfolio as well as to deepen learning.

Company :-The Reppro

User :- Prachi Priyadarshee

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 8810686624