Dubai Airport To Get Colour-Coded Parking Soon For Easier Navigation

Do you struggle to find your vehicle at the Dubai International (DXB) Airport's vast parking lots? That will not be the case any more soon.

Dubai Airports on Wednesday revealed that it would roll out new developments in the coming months at Dubai International including colour-coded car parks for easier navigation.

“As part of Dubai Airports' continuous efforts to enhance the guest experience, with a focus on operational excellence and seamless travel experiences, new developments will be rolled out in the coming months. These include colour-coded car parks for easier navigation,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of residents and tourists fly in and out of Dubai International Airport's three terminals every day and thousands of people go to see-off and receive their families and friends at the airport daily. These new colour-coded car parks will ease navigation for motorists using DXB's parking lots.

According to Dubai International's website, parking charges at Terminal 1 range from Dh15 per hour to Dh125 a day at Terminal 2 and from Dh5 to Dh125 at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. Each additional day's cost is Dh100 for parking.

Interestingly, flydubai allows its passengers to pre-book their parking space at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport, eliminating the hassle of securing a parking space on arrival.

“You can pre-book a parking space at Dubai International Airport, Terminal 2, for long-term and short-term durations through flydubai for as low as Dh50 per day. You only need to scan the QR code provided on your booking confirmation to enter the car park you selected (Arrival A1 or Departure A2),” it said on its website.

Less than 10 minutes of waiting time

Dubai International (DXB) airport on Wednesday said it received a record 44.9 million passengers during the first six months of this year, an increase of 8 per cent year-on-year. The total number of flight movements reached 216,000, a 7.2 per cent increase compared to the first six months of last year. The busiest month was January with 7.9 million guests.

DXB revealed that its real-time monitoring system helped the airport anticipate and prevent queues from building up across touchpoints, ensuring a smoother and more efficient journey for all guests.

During the first half of 2024, 98 per cent of guests experienced less than 10 minutes of wait times at departure passport control and the same percentage waited less than 15 minutes at arrival passport control. As many as 95 per cent of guests at departure security screening waited less than three minutes.

In addition, DXB revealed that it would also introduce a new signature aroma in Al Majlis to create a welcoming atmosphere at the VIP facility.

