The anti-plagiarism software for education sector is forecasted to grow by USD 4.92 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.42% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by supportive initiatives, rising standards for doctoral programs, and increase in number of online assignment and project submission platforms.

The study identifies the open access to data allowing copying of content and data as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-plagiarism software for education sector market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for legal and authentic data and emergence of cloud computing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The anti-plagiarism software for education sector market is segmented as below:

By End-user



Research Institutions Academic Institutions

By Deployment



On-premises Cloud

By Region



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-plagiarism software for education sector market vendors.

Also, the anti-plagiarism software for education sector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Academicplagiarism Inc.

Barnes and Noble Education Inc.

BibMe

Blackboard Inc.

Copyleaks Technologies Ltd.

Inc.

Grammarly Inc.

I3 TECHNOLOGY Ltd.

Plagiarism Checker X LLC

Plagiarism Detector

PlagScan GmbH

PlagTracker

PrePost SEO

Quetext Inc.

Search Engine Reports

Inc.

Turnitin LLC

UKU Group Ltd. Urkund

