M. Night Shyamalan’S Next Film Will Be A ‘Cool Kind Of Flip On A Genre’

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) filmmaker of Indian origin M. Night Shyamalan is already looking forward to his next project, and said that it will be a unique take on a popular genre.

Shyamalan, whose latest release is the thriller film“Trap”, told Collider:“I'm still about it. It has a really cool kind of flip on a genre, so I'm very excited about that.”

“I haven't done this particular subject matter, and I've always been interested in it. But it's an odd way to come into it again. I'm really interested now, like with 'Trap' , kind of going at subject matters, like serial killers, but doing it from an angle that you haven't seen before,” the director added.

Shyamalan shared on the process of falling in love with an idea for a movie, and added that he knows the concept is a winner when he needs to discover how the story concludes before he's written it, reports co.

“I think it's irrational. There's a love thing. For example, the closest thing I can think of is when we put the trailer out for a 'Trap', it was such an incredible reaction to the trailer-the biggest of my career,” said the director.

“That feeling that they had about the premise and watching those images, I have two years earlier when I'm just imagining it, and I'm like, 'Oh, a concert and they set a trap for a serial killer, but you're with the serial killer. This could be so fun!”

“The kids are screaming and he's trying to get out, and it's really inappropriate. They're being silly and he's trying to be a dad.' I was like, 'Whoa, that's fun!' So in a way, the way you react to the premise, two years earlier, I got excited and I wanna know how that ends.”