Azerbaijan's Ambassador To NATO Robbed In Brussels
The Azerbaijani Ambassador to NATO and his wife were the victims
of a brutal robbery on Avenue Louise in Brussels on Monday,
The two thieves were riding the same rented scooter. The two
victims were hit on the head with a revolver butt when they were
robbed.
