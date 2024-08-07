عربي


Azerbaijan Sees Rise In Passenger Car Production And Decline In Imports

8/7/2024 5:24:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From January to June 2024, Azerbaijan produced 2,032 passenger cars, marking a 16.5% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

By July 1, the inventory of finished vehicles stood at 516 units.

Additionally, the State customs Committee reported that Azerbaijan imported 38,008 passenger cars and other motor vehicles in the first half of the year, totaling $683.19 million.

This represents a decrease of 6,929 units compared to the previous year.

AzerNews

