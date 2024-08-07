Azerbaijan Sees Rise In Passenger Car Production And Decline In Imports
From January to June 2024, Azerbaijan produced 2,032 passenger
cars, marking a 16.5% increase compared to the same period last
year, Azernews reports, citing the State
Statistics Committee.
By July 1, the inventory of finished vehicles stood at 516
units.
Additionally, the State customs Committee reported that
Azerbaijan imported 38,008 passenger cars and other motor vehicles
in the first half of the year, totaling $683.19 million.
This represents a decrease of 6,929 units compared to the
previous year.
