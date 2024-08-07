Men’s basketball teams from Serbia, France, US advance to Paris 2024 semifinals

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the men’s teams from Serbia, France, and the United States advanced to the semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, marking a significant milestone in the tournament. Serbia made headlines with a thrilling 95-90 overtime win over Australia at Bercy Arena. The match was a dramatic showcase of Serbian basketball prowess, featuring standout performances from Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic.



Nikola Jokic was instrumental in Serbia's victory, delivering an impressive all-around performance with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists. His contributions were crucial in securing the win for Serbia, alongside Bogdan Bogdanovic, who added 17 points to the team’s total. The Serbian squad's ability to maintain composure and execute key plays in overtime was pivotal to their success.



On the other hand, Australia put up a strong fight but fell short despite notable individual performances. Patty Mills led the Australian effort with 26 points, while Josh Giddey contributed 25 points. Despite their high-scoring efforts, Australia was unable to counter Serbia’s dynamic play, leading to their elimination from the tournament.



The result sets the stage for an exciting semifinal round, with Serbia joining France and the United States in the next phase of the competition. The Serbian team's advancement is a testament to their skill and determination, while Australia’s departure marks the end of their Olympic journey this year.

