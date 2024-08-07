Registration Opens For Next Year's Doha Marathon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The registration for the 14th edition of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo set to take place on January 17, 2025 has opened , it was announced yesterday.

As a prestigious World Athletics Label Road Race, next year's event is expected to be the largest ever, with over 15,000 runners anticipated, promising a vibrant atmosphere and exciting activities for families and alike. Participants are encouraged to register now to enjoy early bird offers starting at just QR85, with an additional 25% discount for groups of four or more.

The 2025 marathon will commence and conclude at Hotel Park by the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, with the route running along Doha's picturesque Corniche, ensuring a scenic and fun experience for both runners and spectators. Competitors can choose from a variety of races, including a full Marathon (42km), Half Marathon (21km), 10km, 5km, and two youth races - a 5km race for 13-17-year-olds and a 1km race for under 13s.

Special prizes will be awarded to Qatari entrants in each category and a part of the proceeds from the event will be distributed and donated to local charities, reinforcing Ooredoo's enduring dedication to community support and development. Competitors with disabilities are invited to race in all distance categories up to 21 KM, with special prizes awarded also to create a welcoming and inclusive experience for everyone.

Since its inception, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has grown significantly, reflecting Qatar's thriving health and fitness sector and its reputation as a host for major sporting events. Today, it is recognised as one of the premier marathon events worldwide, celebrated for its vibrant atmosphere, festive spirit, and iconic route that highlights the best of Qatar.