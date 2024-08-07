WCM-Q To Host Second Alumni-Run Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) will host its second annual Updates in Primary Care conference, which will again be organized entirely by graduates of the college.

The two-day will take place on November 29 & 30 and will feature WCM-Q-trained physicians sharing the latest updates in clinical best practice with local family physicians, general practitioners and primary care doctors.

This year's conference will offer the chance to engage in dynamic specialist-led case-based discussions exploring cutting-edge evidence and optimal practices for managing prevalent adult conditions in primary care. There will also be a panel discussion on menopause, plus interactive roundtable sessions and group discussions. The full title of the conference is Updates in Primary Care: Specialist-Led Case-Based Discussions Highlighting the Latest Evidence and Best Clincal Practice.

The second conference follows the success of the inaugural alumni-led healthcare conference of WCM-Q, which was held in November 2023. The Updates in Primary Care conference is part of wider WCM-Q efforts to ensure its alumni make valuable contributions to Qatar's thriving healthcare sector.

The conference is co-directed by Dr. Mahrukh Rizvi, assistant professor of medicine, who graduated from WCM-Q in 2011 and then undertook training in internal medicine, nephrology and critical care medicine at elite healthcare institutions in the US, before returning to WCM-Q in 2022.

The other co-directors of the conference are Dr. Reshma Bholah, assistant professor of pediatrics at WCM-Q and consultant pediatric nephrologist at Sidra Medicine (Class of 2011); and Dr. Tariq Chukir, assistant professor of medicine at WCM-Q and consultant at the National Obesity Treatment Center at Hamad Medical Corporation (Class of 2015). The event is coordinated by the Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at WCM-Q.