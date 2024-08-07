Overnight Israeli raids across Gaza result in several Palestinian casualties, injuries

(MENAFN) Overnight raids across the Gaza Strip resulted in several Palestinian casualties and injuries as Israel's military campaign reached its 306th day, according to Wafa news agency. In one incident, an Israeli hit a residential home in eastern Gaza City, killing a Palestinian man, his wife, and their son. Several others were in the attack.



Additionally, Israeli military vehicles fired upon homes in the eastern part of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, causing injuries to multiple Palestinians. Gunboats targeted the western areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp, while Israeli warplanes struck locations in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis. The Israeli army also shelled western areas of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.



Since the escalation of the conflict on October 7, 2023, following a Hamas incursion, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed. The relentless military campaign has caused extensive destruction across Gaza, leaving a large portion of the population homeless and facing severe shortages of food and other essential resources.



The violence intensified after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. Despite the escalating tensions, indirect negotiations aimed at securing a cease-fire and a hostage-prisoner exchange deal appear to be ongoing.

