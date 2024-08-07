Sompo Care and NSDC International announce collaboration to train and promote Indian Nursing Care personnel to Japan

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 6, 2024: – NSDC International Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), signed an agreement with Sompo Care Inc. to provide training programs for Indian nursing care personnel and facilitate their integration into Japan.

With a population exceeding 1.4 billion, India holds immense potential for growth and opportunities abroad. NSDC International is proactively developing high-quality human resources under the Government of India’s “Skill India Mission”. By enhancing skills and facilitating work opportunities abroad, NSDC International aims to support industrial development and ensure a brighter future for Indian workforce.

Japan faces a growing demand for care personnel, due to an aging population and declining birth rate. To address these social challenges, Sompo Care and NSDC International have agreed to collaborate by offering training programs and promoting the acceptance of skilled Indian personnel in Japan’s nursing care sector. This partnership aims to bridge the gap and enhance the quality-of-care services in Japan. This collaboration aims to provide mutual benefits by addressing the workforce shortages in Japan and creating employment opportunities for skilled Indian professionals.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC & MD, NSDC International said, "We are thrilled to announce the commencement of our collaboration with SOMPO Care Inc. This partnership marks a significant milestone for NSDC International, as it allows us to provide specialized training programs for Indian nursing care personnel, enhancing their skills and preparing them for opportunities in Japan. Together, we aim to bridge the gap in healthcare services and support the global demand for skilled nursing professionals. This initiative not only opens new avenues for our workforce but also strengthens the bond between India and Japan in the field of healthcare."

Mr. Takamitsu Washimi, Representative Director, President and CEO, Sompo Care said, “We are very pleased to begin our collaboration with NSDC International. Guided by our management’s philosophy of "Respect for Humanity," we aim to provide optimal care tailored to each elderly individual and are committed to developing care personnel with specialized knowledge and skills. We are confident that the training program, developed based on our expertise and experience, will enhance the skills of Indian care personnel. We hope that those who complete the training will work with a sense of fulfilment and pride in Japan's nursing care sector. Through this collaboration, we aspire to build a better future through mutual cooperation between Japan and India.”

The first initiative under this collaboration is a pilot project set to commence from August 2024 and run through 2025. This project will involve, providing Indian nursing care personnel with nine months of comprehensive education and training in India, following which they will be accepted as specified skilled workers at Sompo Care facilities in Japan.

Sompo Care, leveraging its extensive knowledge and experience in Japan, will develop original training programs in addition to the Japanese language courses conducted by NSDC International. These programs will emphasize understanding Japanese style nursing care, learning practical care terminology, and mastering cross-cultural communication. Training will include online modules, e-learning, and practical care skills sessions conducted on-site in India.

The objective is to develop highly motivated and skilled Indian nursing care personnel ready for immediate deployment. Sompo Care will continue to support their professional growth even after they begin working in its facilities. In the future, Sompo Care envisions that those who gain experience as nursing care staff in Japan will contribute significantly to the nursing care industry in India.

The effectiveness of the pilot project and training program will be rigorously evaluated and refined as needed. Based on the results, Sompo Care will explore the potential for expanding operations in India and aim to establish a full-scale collaboration model.

Sompo Care is committed to addressing nursing care-related social issues both within and outside Japan by utilizing its expertise and operations in Japan, a country at the forefront of nursing care challenges. Through this collaboration, Sompo Care strives to achieve “security, health, and wellbeing” globally.

In the broader context of SOMPO Holdings' commitment to global healthcare, Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd. plays a significant role in India by distributing non-life insurance covers nationwide. Both Universal Sompo and Sompo Care are investee companies of SOMPO Holdings, reflecting the group's diverse efforts to enhance health and wellbeing across borders.





