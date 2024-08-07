PPDS brings bright new wow-factor to Fersa Bearings’ new Spanish headquarters with two spectacular Philips dvLED walls

(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Fersa Bearings, a leading multinational manufacturer of transmission and wheel components for some of the world’s most successful automotive brands – such as Mercedes Benz – has installed two supersize Philips Public LED High Brightness 7000 Series displays inside its new HQ in Zaragoza, delivering new visually enriching brand communication and presentation experiences for visitors and staff alike.

Amsterdam, August 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, is delighted to announce the installation of two spectacular new dvLED walls inside Fersa Bearings’ newly opened HQ in Zaragoza, transforming communications between teams and visitors, while delivering more sustainable working environments.

Founded in 1968, and present in over 85 countries – including offices in Spain, Austria, USA, Brazil, India, and China – Fersa Bearings is a global leader and innovator in the design, development, manufacturing, and supply of complete Tier1 bearing electromechanical components and solutions to the automotive industry.



Driven by its innovative nature, from its customer-centric approach to delivering dependable products and services, through to its extensive investment in research and development, Fersa Bearings is now a well-recognised brand of choice for some of the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers for selected models – such as Mercedes Benz* – and is a go-to approved alternative to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for the likes many others.



Continuing to experience exponential growth on a global scale, Fersa Bearings recently relocated to a stunning glass-walled HQ in Zaragoza and required a range of state-of-the-art visual solutions to communicate and showcase its position of excellence, while creating new innovative presentation opportunities and other corporate activities for its expanding workforce.



Centre stage

To turn their vision into reality, Fersa Bearings teamed up with PPDS and HubTech – a local Zaragoza-based AV system integration specialist to create two supersized bezel-free videowalls. The perfect match for the light and inspiring spaces, the Philips Public LED High Bright 7000 Series was quickly identified as the standout choice for the installation of the imposing 5 x 2.75m and 6 x 3.5m dvLED videowalls in the building’s main hall and auditorium spaces.



Tailored to meet their exact needs and requirements, the engaging Philips dvLED walls take centre stage from the moment of entering the building, delivering an instantly positive and professional impression of the business.



In the main hall, the 6 x 3.35m display wall brings perfect opportunities for branded communications showcasing product innovations and corporate values, inspiring both visitors and staff alike.



Inside the company’s 40-seat auditorium, Fersa Bearings’ 5 x 2.75m videowall provides elevated presentations – whether as part of a team meeting or to existing or prospective customers – with every detail brought to life, from stunning video to detailed spreadsheets, with vibrant colour and extraordinary picture quality.



No blind spots

With the main hall and auditorium featuring wall-to-wall glass windows, the Philips Public LED High Bright 7000 Series’ 1200 nits’ brightness** ensures uncompromised viewing experiences at all times – including exposure to direct sunlight – key to the project’s success.



All panels used in the project come with built in cable management, keeping power and data wires tidy, while the display cabinets are daisy chained for both power and data to minimise clutter and speed up installation.



For optimal performance, both videowalls feature Philips dvLED’s 24/7 Active Health Monitoring, helping Fersa Bearings’ AV/IT management teams to predict, pinpoint, and resolve any issues before they even occur. Adding further protection, the Philips dvLED videowalls include IP30 rated conformal coating, making them resistant to potentially harmful airborne pollutants, including dust, dirt, fungus, and moisture, reducing the risk of corrosion and short circuiting.



Sustainable working

Mirroring PPDS’ own global strategy, Fersa Bearings has also placed sustainability and the impact of its products, processes, and actions on the environment as a key pillar of the business.



Supporting the ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification in all its facilities, the Philips Public LED High Brightness 7000 Series features ‘Dynamic Power Saving’ technology, allowing for up to 20 per cent lower running costs compared to other comparable market models. This helps to reduce the total cost of ownership without compromising on quality or performance, while also extending product lifetimes and cutting electronic waste.



Angel Alonso, Managing Director, HubTech commented: “It has been an honour to lead the design, execution and implementation of a unique project in Zaragoza for FERSA, which has been made possible by PPDS and the great teamwork, which I am fortunate to lead, and which has shown once again that with dedication, enthusiasm, and professionalism the result is better than expected.”



Cesar Sanz, Sales Director Iberia and France at PPDS, commented: “Whether it’s outdoor, indoor, or All In One installations, PPDS has a dvLED portfolio to support the range of environments, purposes, and budgets. This fantastic project at Fersa’s head office in Spain demonstrated our ability to meet their precise needs and requirements, with the scope and freedom to evolve their displays to suit their needs into the future. PPDS continues to gather incredible momentum for LED projects around the globe and we’re delighted our Philips Public LED 7000 Series is making an incredible impact for such a prestigious client.”



HubTech concluded: “The audiovisual integration in Fersa's new corporate building not only meets the technical requirements, it significantly elevates the experience in both the hall and the auditorium, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence in technological and audiovisual solutions. This project is a testament to the ability to adapt and innovate in creating modern and technologically advanced corporate environments.”





