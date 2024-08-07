Kuwait Amir Congratulates Cote D'ivoire On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Wednesday a cable to President of Cote d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara, congratulating him on his country's Independence Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President good and wellness, and the friendly country and people further progress and prosperity. (end) ao

