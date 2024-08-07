Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Cote D'ivoire On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Wednesday a congratulatory cable to President of Cote d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara on his country's Independence Day, wishing him good and wellness. (pickup previous) ao

