Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Cote D'ivoire On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a congratulatory cable to President of Cote d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara on his country's Independence Day, wishing him good health and wellness. (pickup previous)
