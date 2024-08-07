Kuwait PM Congratulates Cote D'ivoire On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable to President of Cote d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara, congratulating him on the country's Independence Day. (pickup previous)
ao
