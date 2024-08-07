Bangladesh Pres. Appoints Dr.Muhammad Yunus As Head Of Interim Govt.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr. Muhammad Yunus as head of the interim after former Prime Hasina fled the country to India in wake of intense anti-government protests.

Bangladesh news portal Prothom Alo said on Wednesday quoting President's press secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin that Shahabuddin appointed Yunus, who was proposed by Students Against Discrimination to head the new interim government.

It also said that Nahid Islam, leader of the student movement, has told that a list of 15 people including representatives of students and civil society members was also submitted to be the remaining members of the government.

The president decided to appoint the Nobel laureate after consulting political leaders and civil society representatives. (end)

