ETIHAD CARGO ANNOUNCES ORGANISATIONAL TRANSFORMATION TO ENHANCE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND DRIVE GROWTH

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has announced a comprehensive transformation of its organisational structure to further enhance customer experience, support business development, and drive continued growth. The new structure will enable the carrier to align more closely with the needs of its customers with a new allocation of regions and the creation of a dedicated Customer Experience Department.



The transformation has restructured Etihad Cargo’s global network into four regions managed by newly appointed Directors: South Asia and Oceania (SAPAC, India, Vietnam, Australia) led by Bernard Lee; North Eastern Asia (China, Hong Kong and Macau, Korea, Japan, Taiwan) led by Jacqueline Han Lin Ni; Europe and Americas (North Europe, Central Europe, South Europe, UK and Ireland, Americas) led by Rainer Krammer; and Africa, Middle East and CIS (GCC, UAE, Africa, Levant, CIS) led by Grant Kemp. This regional segmentation is designed to enhance capabilities in key markets and bring the organisation closer to its customers, allowing for more effective and tailored responses to specific requirements.



To enhance customer service and satisfaction, the carrier is further developing its Customer Experience Department. Led by Lubna Allaham, this dedicated department will improve the customer journey with additional customised customer-centric solutions, ensuring Etihad Cargo can continue to deliver high levels of service across all touchpoints.



Etihad Cargo will also strengthen its sales team and reinforce its commitment to the UAE market with the appointment of Rayan Alhaddar to the new role of Senior Manager Business Development Cargo Manager.



Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo, commented on the transformation: "Etihad Cargo is committed to building strong partnerships to achieve mutual growth and success. This new structure will enable Etihad Cargo to work even more closely with its customers and better understand their specific needs. With the appointment of new regional managers and senior leaders, I am confident that the team is well-equipped to deliver exceptional results and drive the continued success of Etihad Cargo. This ensures our services and products are aligned with customer expectations, delivering a superior experience for all."



Dr Nadia Al Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, added: "This new organisational structure underscores the vital importance of the Cargo division to Etihad’s vision and ambitious plans for growth. By enhancing Etihad Cargo’s regional capabilities and focusing on customer experience, the carrier is not only improving its service offering but also reinforcing its commitment to being the air cargo partner of choice. Etihad is confident that this new organisation will drive the cargo division's continued evolution and success, fully aligned with the airline’s core values."



Etihad Cargo is confident this new organisational structure will enable it to deliver improved customer service and operational excellence, ensuring customer satisfaction and sustained growth.







