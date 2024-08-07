Nutanix Appoints Philippe Dosset as Leader of EMEA OEM & Alliances team

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 6TH August, 2024 – Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that Philippe Dosset has been appointed to lead the EMEA OEM & Alliances team. In his new role, effective August 1st, he will be responsible for driving new business opportunities through alliances and OEM partnerships. Philippe is based in Paris.



“In this new role, I look forward to collaborating with the sales and marketing teams to leverage partner relationships in the EUC, Cloud Native, AI, Tech Alliances, and OEM ecosystem that generate incremental revenue, while ensuring that these partnerships are successfully implemented in the field,” commented Philippe.



Philippe joined Nutanix last year as Channel Director France, EMEA South and North West Africa. Prior to joining Nutanix, he spent most of his career at Dell holding various executive roles in Sales and Partner Management covering EMEA, Enterprise Customers, GSI and Partners. He has an engineering background with 27 years of experience in IT; 20 of which are in sales management. He is married with a 21-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter. In his spare time, he enjoys travelling with family, skiing and riding his motorbike.



Gregory Lehrer, Vice President, Business Development Ecosystem, Nutanix, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Philippe who will join my team starting August 1st. He brings to the role a deep knowledge of Nutanix, Executive sales background and the rich experience from successfully leading the Channel teams for France, Northwest Africa and Southern EMEA.”







