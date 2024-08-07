Alikeaudience Partners With Stackadapt To Offer Media Buyers In North America And APAC Access To Global Audience Data Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR & SAN FRANCISCO, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 August 2024 - AlikeAudience, a company specializing in providing premium mobile-first audience data to brands, announced that it has partnered with leading multi-channel advertising StackAdapt.



AlikeAudience offers bespoke demographic, interest, and app data, and has more than seven thousand audience segments in the US and APAC across the key sectors of FMCG, automotive, ecommerce, entertainment, travel, hospitality, and more.



The company assembles its audience data from a combination of location signals, app data, and demographic data and connects these data points with insights from market research to generate methodologies to deliver targetable segments for media activation. The partnership will enable better targeted advertising on mobile apps and websites, enabling advertisers to reach the right demographic audiences with their digital campaigns.



The partnership will also enable StackAdapt's DSP to source standard and custom audience solutions from North America and the Asia-Pacific region from AlikeAudience, and enhance its mobile audience offering. AlikeAudience said it was vital to partner with one of the fastest growing DSPs in two key markets.



"Our direct integration with StackAdapt empowers media buyers with greater data control and higher match rates, significantly enhancing their programmatic campaign performance," said AlikeAudience Managing Director Jeremy Lo. "By leveraging our high-quality, consented consumer data from curated sources, we help brands reach the right target groups across multiple channels and devices, driving higher engagement rates and maximizing ROI. We're thrilled to work with the dynamic and collaborative teams at StackAdapt in the US and APAC." The direct integration also enables AlikeAudience and StackAdapt to better collaborate on customer datasets.



Lo added: "Brands seeking to run effective advertising campaigns need to find the right target groups, and we achieve this target by providing media buyers with consented audiences through universal channels across devices." The two companies will also explore the delivery of advertising products that enable brands to deploy non-cookie based and new alternative identifier solutions.



"We are consistently looking for ways to increase the global offerings provided through the platform and this partnership enables us to enhance our mobile segments and anonymized audience targeting datasets," said Denis Loboda, Senior Director of Data at StackAdapt. "The AlikeAudience team has a rigorous customer data process that has strong privacy controls and we are excited to activate this integration for our clients."



AlikeAudience was founded in Sunnyvale, California, in 2015, and operates in the US, Asia, and Australia.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About AlikeAudience AlikeAudience is a data science company that specializes in mobile-first data activation, envisioning a world where marketers connect with the right customers through ethical, future-proof data solutions. See more at

About StackAdapt StackAdapt is a multi-channel programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt's data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute, and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory, and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest-performing and easiest-to-use platform. For further information, visit .



