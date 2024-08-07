Coinfest Asia 2024: Dive Into Web3 Innovation Across 17 Immersive Areas

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Coinfest Asia, the biggest Web3 festival in Asia, returns on 22-23 August 2024 for its third edition. Coinfest Asia will present many exciting activities in Nuanu City, Tabanan, Bali.

Bali, Indonesia, 7th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Nuanu City is a sprawling complex with 17 immersive areas and 1 charming beach club directly connected to the beach. Nuanu is designed as a location where all areas are integrated and easy to reach. Each area in Nuanu City used by Coinfest Asia is designed to provide an immersive experience that strengthens interactions and connections between the thousands of participants in attendance.

It is projected that Coinfest Asia 2024 will have 6,000 participants from various countries. This event will also feature 150 Web3 industry figures and various well-known brands from the Web3 ecosystem.

Carrying the slogan“Where Innovation Meets Adoption,” Coinfest Asia offers an opportunity for the industry to expand its ecosystem in the crypto-friendly Asia region and for retail investors to discover quality Web3 projects.

Series of Activities at Coinfest Asia 2024

In its third edition, Coinfest Asia 2024 presents the ETH SEA Hackathon, designed to encourage innovation and provide a platform for developers to showcase their skills and creativity in Web3 technologies.

“We are holding this ETH SEA Hackathon to promote innovation and showcase developer skills in Web3 technology. This event encourages collaboration, pushes the boundaries of blockchain technology, and gives birth to innovation, which ultimately increases adoption,” said Felita Setiawan, Director of Indonesia Crypto Network, the parent company of Coinfest Asia.

ETH SEA has opened registration, which will run from July 1 to July 20, 2024. The hackathon is supported by Lisk, Manta, Haqq, and Aptos, with a total prize pool of US$50,000.

In addition to the ETH SEA, Coinfest Asia will host a variety of exciting activities across 17 different areas, including the Main Venue, Main Stage, Alpha Stage, Breakout Area, Exhibition Area, Title Area, Bull Cave, Gaming Area, Gelato Cave, Food Station, Community Grounds, Community Village, Startup Village, Warehouse After Party, Builders Hut – ETH SEA, Amphitheater, and Beach House.

Moreover, Coinfest Asia 2024 will present dozens of supporting events, including the Indonesian Blockchain Conference organized by the Indonesian Blockchain Association.

Coinfest Asia Presents More than 150 Speakers

Notable speakers at Coinfest Asia 2024 include Zhu Su (Advisor at OX FUN), Wei Zhou (CEO of Coins), Gracy Chen (CEO of Bitget), Miguel Moorcraft (Chief Staff of Star Atlas), Oleg Fomenko (Co-founder of Sweat Economy), Dan Anthony (Head of Growth at Pendle), Yoann Franck Turpin (Co-founder of Wintermute), Mokas (BONK), Yudhono Rawis (CEO of Tokocrypto), Jeth Soetoyo (CEO of PINTU), Oscar Darmawan (CEO of Indodax), Brenda (Web3 Educator), Angga Andinata (CEO of Belajarbitcoin), and many more.

Coinfest Asia 2024 is supported by Aptos, Google Cloud, Ripple, Tokocrypto, Triv, Cloudmile, Nettensor, Bitget, Bitwyre, Pintu, Polkadot, Mandala Chain, CFX, OKX, and many more. Opportunities to become a sponsor are still open; please visit the Coinfest Asia sponsor page .

Currently, Coinfest Asia tickets can be purchased via the Coinfest Asia website, so what are you waiting for? Buy Coinfest Asia tickets now!

About Coinfest Asia

Coinfest Asia is an annual crypto, Web3, and blockchain festival organized by Coinvestasi. Every year, Coinfest Asia is packaged with a unique theme adapted to the latest developments in Web3 technology.

About Coinvestasi

Founded in 2017, Coinvestasi provides daily informative and creative content for crypto and blockchain enthusiasts in Indonesia on Coinvestasi, YouTube, Instagram, and daily discussions on Twitter, Telegram, and its Discord community. Coinvestasi is part of the Indonesian Crypto Network (ICN) media group.