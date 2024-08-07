WHO cautions of serious health threats due to displacement in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The World Organization (WHO) has issued a dire warning regarding the escalating public health crisis in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the severe consequences of widespread displacement. The organization reported that the mass movement of people has led to severe overcrowding, inadequate shelter, and deteriorating conditions related to water, sanitation, and hygiene. These factors significantly heighten the risk of infectious diseases spreading among the displaced population, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.



WHO's statement underscored the increasing strain on Gaza's health system, which is struggling to cope with the rising number of patients requiring medical evacuation. The ongoing conflict has further strained the region's medical facilities, making it essential to establish multiple medical evacuation corridors. This initiative aims to facilitate the safe transfer of patients in critical condition to locations outside Gaza, thereby addressing the growing need for medical care that cannot be met within the besieged territory.



In response to these challenges, WHO is calling for urgent international support to ensure that these evacuation corridors are set up promptly and efficiently. The organization emphasizes the importance of creating safe passage routes for patients, given the shrinking capacity of Gaza’s health system and the intensifying conflict. Without adequate measures in place, the health situation is expected to continue deteriorating, with severe consequences for the already vulnerable population.



