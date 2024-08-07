Federal judge rules Google violated antitrust laws, opening door to major changes

(MENAFN) A federal judge in the United States has determined that violated antitrust laws by using billions of dollars to establish and maintain an illegal monopoly, positioning itself as the default search engine worldwide. This ruling marks a significant legal victory for U.S. antitrust authorities, who have been actively challenging the dominance of major companies. The decision sets the stage for a forthcoming trial focused on potential remedies, which could include breaking up Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company. Such a move could reshape the advertising market that Google has long dominated.



The court's finding, articulated by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, labels Google as a monopoly that has manipulated the market to sustain its dominant position. Google controls approximately 90 percent of the online search market and 95 percent of the market on smartphones. In 2023, Google's advertising revenue made up 77 percent of Alphabet's total sales. Despite the ruling, Google plans to appeal, arguing that the decision fails to acknowledge the quality of its search services and restricts its ability to make its search engine readily available.



Attorney General Merrick Garland hailed the ruling as a "historic win for the American people," emphasizing that no company is above the law. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre also celebrated the decision as a victory for competition, asserting that Americans deserve a free and open internet. The case, initiated under former President Donald Trump's administration, has highlighted the intense scrutiny and legal battles facing big tech companies. In 2021 alone, Google spent USD26.3 billion to secure its position as the default search engine on various devices and browsers, further illustrating the extent of its market influence.



