The Tale Of Texas Pool Launches First Social Media Page On Facebook

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Great Slate Production Group is excited to announce the launch of its first social page on for its current documentary project, "The Tale of Texas Pool". This page will serve as a hub for fans, enthusiasts, and supporters to stay updated on the latest news, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and exclusive content related to the much-anticipated film."The Tale of Texas Pool" promises to delve deep into the rich history of billiards in the state of Texas, offering viewers a comprehensive exploration of the culture of pool. From its roots to its contemporary significance, the documentary will cover various aspects, including tournament play and the controversial gambling element associated with the game.One of the most anticipated aspects of the film is the inclusion of interviews with legends of the game. Rumors suggest that renowned figures such as Jeremy Jones, Nick Varner, Buddy Hall, Sky Woodward, Scott Frost, Tony Chohan, and many more will share their insights, experiences, and perspectives, adding depth and authenticity to the narrative.While an exact release date has not been confirmed, The Texas pool movie is slated for a December 2024 debut, promising to end the year on a high note for pool enthusiasts and documentary aficionados alike.The film will be readily accessible to audiences through various streaming services, ensuring widespread distribution and availability for viewers worldwide.For those eager to stay connected and be among the first to receive updates, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes insights, the launch of "The Tale of Texas Pool" Facebook page marks the beginning of an exciting journey leading up to the documentary's release.Follow "The Tale of Texas Pool" on Facebook.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Kevin Welling, Director, ..."The Tale of Texas Pool" is an upcoming documentary that explores the rich history and culture of billiards in the state of Texas. From its origins to its contemporary significance, the film offers a comprehensive look at the game, including tournament play and its controversial gambling element. Featuring interviews with legends of the game, the documentary promises to deliver an insightful and engaging viewing experience. Scheduled for release in December 2024, "The Tale of Texas Pool" will be distributed through various streaming services, making it readily accessible to audiences worldwide. It is sure to be one of the Best New Movies , joining other billiard classic films before.

