DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a current or former machinist who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Michigan to call the Detroit based lawyers of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. The law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been Michigan's leading lawyers for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer for over 45 years and they consistently get the best possible compensation results for their clients.

The group says, "Michigan has been a top 10 US manufacturing state for generations and machinists have played a vital role in this success. Unfortunately, before the early 1980s being a machinist in Michigan also meant exposure to asbestos. Before the early 1980s equipment or machinery used by machinists probably contained asbestos, and frequently a machinist was required to make repairs on machinery or equipment that contained asbestos from auto-truck plants to any other type of manufacturing facility, power plants, or repair facility. Asbestos exposure for a machinist in Michigan prior to the early 1980s would have been significant and routine.

"If your loved one has is a current or former machinist in Michigan and they now have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call the remarkable legal team at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. Zamler Shiffman & Karfis is Michigan's go to legal team for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer."

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

