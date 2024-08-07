US trade deficit sees 2.5 percent decrease in June, falling from 9-month high

(MENAFN) The U.S. trade deficit saw a decrease of 2.5 percent in June, dropping to USD73.1 billion from its highest level since October 2022, as reported by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau on Tuesday. This figure, however, fell short of market expectations, which had predicted the deficit to be around USD72.5 billion. The previous month's deficit was slightly revised from USD75.1 billion to USD75 billion, indicating a minor adjustment.



June's export figures reached USD265.9 billion, marking an increase of USD3.9 billion compared to May. On the side, June saw a total of USD339 billion, which was USD2 billion higher than the preceding month. This shift in trade dynamics highlights a notable change in the U.S. economic activities concerning international trade, emphasizing the incremental growth in both exports and imports.



The Census Bureau's statement shed light on the components of the deficit change, noting that the reduction was primarily due to a USD2.5 billion decrease in the goods deficit, which fell to USD97.4 billion. Additionally, there was a USD0.6 billion reduction in the services surplus, which brought it down to USD24.2 billion. These changes illustrate the varied performance across different sectors of the U.S. economy, influencing the overall trade balance.



Despite the monthly decrease in the trade deficit, the year-to-date figures paint a different picture. For the first half of the year, the goods and services deficit increased by USD22.7 billion, or 5.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2023. This increase is attributed to a USD58 billion rise in exports, reflecting a 3.8 percent growth, while imports saw a larger increase of USD80.7 billion, or 4.2 percent. These statistics highlight the broader trend of growing international trade activity, with imports outpacing exports, thus widening the overall trade deficit over the year.

