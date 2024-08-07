Yangguang City No.9 By Saiwen Liu Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected competitions in the field of interior design, has announced Yangguang City No.9 by Saiwen Liu as a Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This highly coveted recognition underscores the exceptional quality and innovation of Saiwen Liu's residential design, which stood out among entries from leading designers and brands worldwide.Yangguang City No.9's success at the A' Interior Design Awards holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its clientele. The design's recognition by an international jury of experts validates its alignment with current trends and best practices in the field. Moreover, it showcases the practical benefits of well-executed interior design in enhancing the functionality, aesthetics, and overall living experience within residential spaces.Saiwen Liu's award-winning design distinguishes itself through its masterful use of space, innovative application of materials, and seamless integration of aesthetic and functional elements. Inspired by the elegance of phoenix tail feathers, the design features orderly arranged wall shapes that accentuate the dimensions of the space, complemented by embedded light strips that evoke a sense of movement and grace. The incorporation of natural shell terrazzo and common red bricks not only reduces material costs but also contributes to sustainability and indoor humidity regulation, making the design particularly well-suited to the dry climate of Xi'an, China.The Silver A' Design Award for Yangguang City No.9 marks a significant milestone for Saiwen Liu and serves as an inspiration for future projects. This recognition is expected to fuel further innovation and exploration in the designer's work, as well as set a new benchmark for excellence in the interior design industry. The award also serves as a testament to the dedication and talent of the entire design team, motivating them to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality in their future endeavors.Interested parties may learn more about Yangguang City No.9 and Saiwen Liu's award-winning design at:About U-Find International Design & Consulting. Company Ltd.U-Find International Design & Consulting. Company Ltd. is a leading design firm specializing in innovative and sustainable interior solutions. With a focus on enhancing functionality and aesthetics, the company has established itself as a frontrunner in the industry, consistently delivering exceptional projects that meet the unique needs of its clients.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an international jury of design professionals, industry experts, and academics. The award acknowledges designs that raise industry standards, incorporate original innovations, and make a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

