ANDRITZ appoints Vanessa Hellwing as new CFO, effective end of March 2025

GRAZ, AUGUST 7, 2024.

Vanessa Hellwing has been appointed to the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board as of January 1, 2025. She will succeed Norbert Nettesheim as Chief Officer (CFO) on March 28, 2025.



Norbert Nettesheim will retire at his own request on March 27, 2025, after 36 years of a successful professional career. As member of the ANDRITZ Executive Board and CFO since 2019, he has been instrumental in the success of the company, consistently delivering outstanding results and providing excellent support. His commitment to the ANDRITZ vision and his inspiring leadership have been greatly appreciated.



Vanessa Hellwing joins ANDRITZ from the position of CFO at Viessmann Climate Solutions SE. She brings extensive and diverse financial leadership experience to her role as CFO at ANDRITZ. For more than two decades, she has successfully managed and transformed financial operations at several global companies in the engineering industry. Vanessa Hellwing's proven track record makes her a valuable asset to the ANDRITZ team.



“I am very pleased to welcome Vanessa to the ANDRITZ team. Her broad experience in leading finance, IT, and M&A functions will be invaluable for us in achieving our ambitious goals and developing the company further. At the same time, I would like to thank Norbert for his great engagement in leading and developing ANDRITZ's finance functions and for his contribution to the success of ANDRITZ. I wish him all the best for the future,” says Joachim Schönbeck, President and CEO of ANDRITZ.



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company's business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.



