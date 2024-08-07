EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group receives orders for 57 MW from France

07.08.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 7 August 2024. The Nordex Group has received two orders from France for a total of 57 MW. The orders also include the Premium Service for the maintenance of the turbines over 20 years after commissioning in autumn 2025. In Centre-Val-de-Loire four N149/5.X turbines are being installed on 105-metre-high tubular steel towers in a 22.8 MW wind farm.

For a 34.4 MW wind farm in Hauts de France, the Nordex Group is supplying and installing six N163/5.X turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 118 metres. This is the second order from France for Nordex turbines with a rotor diameter of 163 metres - the largest rotors of wind turbines in France to date. The size of the rotor is a determining factor in the performance of a turbine, as the rotor converts the kinetic energy of the wind into rotational energy and more wind is captured in the case of large rotors. About the Nordex Group The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity. Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: ...

Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

E-mail: ...







07.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Nordex SE Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50 18059 Rostock Germany Phone: +49 381 6663 3300 Fax: +49 381 6663 3339 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0D6554 WKN: A0D655 Indices: MDAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1962091



End of News EQS News Service