Nordex Group Receives Orders For 57 MW From France 

Hamburg, 7 August 2024. The Nordex Group has received two orders from France for a total of 57 MW. The orders also include the Premium Service for the maintenance of the turbines over 20 years after commissioning in autumn 2025.
In Centre-Val-de-Loire four N149/5.X turbines are being installed on 105-metre-high tubular steel towers in a 22.8 MW wind farm.
For a 34.4 MW wind farm in Hauts de France, the Nordex Group is supplying and installing six N163/5.X turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 118 metres. This is the second order from France for Nordex turbines with a rotor diameter of 163 metres - the largest rotors of wind turbines in France to date. The size of the rotor is a determining factor in the performance of a turbine, as the rotor converts the kinetic energy of the wind into rotational energy and more wind is captured in the case of large rotors.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.
