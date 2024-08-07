

Your Family Entertainment is pleased to announce the expansion of the Fix&Foxi in Latin America, bringing even more joy and adventure to families everywhere! Munich, August 7th 2024 Your Family Entertainment (YFE) is thrilled to announce the launch of the beloved Fix&Foxi Channel across multiple platforms in Latin America, expanding its reach to provide quality family entertainment to new audiences. The Fix&Foxi Channel, renowned for its engaging and educational content, is now available in Colombia through Growth International LLC and Star TV Network SAS, in Mexico through Dish/MVS Hub and Magnolia Madrigal Leyva/Fibrit, and in Venezuela through Telecomunicaciones G-Network C.A., Netuno, and TV Zamora. The Fix&Foxi Channel offers a wide array of animated series and educational shows that are both entertaining and informative, making it a perfect choice for family viewing. YFE's commitment to fostering a safe and enriching environment for children continues with this expansion, bringing its high-quality content to more homes across Latin America. "We are excited to partner with such reputable providers in Latin America to bring the Fix&Foxi Channel to a broader audience," said Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer at Your Family Entertainment. "This launch is a testament to our dedication to delivering wholesome and enjoyable content to families around the world." Laurence Robinet will be attending Mip Cancun from November 19th to 22nd to further strengthen and expand the presence of the Fix&Foxi Channel in the region, building on YFE's commitment to bringing quality family entertainment to Latin American audiences.

About Your Family Entertainment AG

The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration.



About Fix&Foxi Channel

Fix&Foxi TV is the award-winning channel for children and the whole family – hosted by the adorable and famous twin foxes, Fix&Foxi Channel shows an optimal mix of pedagogically valuable entertainment and educational content as well as monthly highlights and first runs with its 24-hour program. All programs on Fix&Foxi Channel are high-quality, non-violent, entertaining and therefore guaranteed "kids safe" and "brand safe".

