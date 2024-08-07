(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Tobacco Assessment 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As 2024 unfolds, the Indian tobacco market stands at a pivotal junction, shaped by evolving regulations and a diverse consumer base. With a recorded revenue exceeding $13 billion and projections hinting at growth towards $17 billion, this sector demonstrates resilience and adaptability in a challenging regulatory environment. The assortment of products ranging from traditional cigarettes and beedis to emerging segments like e-cigarettes reflects a strategic diversification that caters to both conventional users and a new generation seeking alternative smoking options. This diversity not only stabilizes the market against fluctuating economic conditions and stringent public health policies but also opens avenues for innovation and growth.

Navigating through the complexities of the Indian tobacco landscape requires a keen understanding of the regulatory frameworks that influence market dynamics significantly. The recent decision by the finance ministry to maintain existing tobacco taxes, despite previous hikes, signals a period of fiscal stability that could encourage strategic planning and investments. Moreover, the continuous push from the government for public health initiatives, including graphic health warnings and smoking bans in public areas, presents both challenges and opportunities for market players. Companies are now increasingly focusing on premium products and exploring harm reduction strategies to align with global health trends and consumer preferences.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Indian tobacco market, offering valuable insights into consumer behavior, regulatory impacts, and competitive strategies. It serves as an essential resource for industry leaders, policy makers, and analysts who are engaged in shaping the future of tobacco in India. With detailed forecasts and strategic recommendations, this report is a must-have for anyone looking to understand the subtleties of this complex market and leverage the opportunities it presents in an era of significant transformation.

The comprehensive research report aims to understand the current landscape and future prospects of this rapidly evolving industry. The report contains market statistics, recent trends and drivers, along with opportunities and challenges. The report includes up-to-date insights and perspectives from leading experts in the industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. Indian Tobacco Sector

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Performance & Statistics

1.3 Market Drivers

1.4 Market Challenges

1.5 SWOT

1.6 Outlook

1.7 Industry Speak

2. Competitive Landscape

2.1 ITC Ltd.

2.2 Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.

2.3 VST Industries Ltd.

2.4 Dalmia Industrial Development Ltd.

3. List of Figures

3.1 India Leading Destinations for Tobacco Exports Based on Value (FY 2023, in million Indian Rupees)

3.2 India Production of Unmanufactured Tobacco (2010 to 2022, 1,000 metric tons)

3.3 India Production Volume of Flue-Cured Virginia Tobacco (FY 2006 to 2022, million kilograms)

3.4 India Production Volume of Tobacco (2012 to 2021, 1,000 metric tons)

3.5 Export Value of Indian Cigarettes (FY 2015 to FY 2018, billion Indian rupees)

3.6 Import Value of Indian Cigarettes (FY 2015 to FY 2018, billion Indian rupees)

3.7 India Share of Population who are Tobacco Smokers by State (as of February 2017, %)

3.8 India Leading Destinations for Tobacco Exports Based on Value (2015-16, in billion Indian Rupees)

4 Research Methodology

5. About the Analyst

