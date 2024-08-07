Feiyu Technology 3Plus By Anta Sports Products Group Co., Ltd Wins Silver In A' Baby Products Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Feiyu 3Plus

Innovative Backpack Design Recognized for Excellence in Spinal Protection and Load Reduction

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of baby products design, has announced Anta Sports Products Group Co., Ltd as a winner of the Silver A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Award for their innovative work, "Feiyu 3Plus ." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Feiyu Technology 3Plus backpack within the baby products industry, positioning it as a design that sets new standards for excellence and innovation.The Feiyu Technology 3Plus backpack addresses a critical issue in the baby products industry: the need for designs that prioritize spinal health and comfort for children. With over 68 percent of children in China facing spine problems due to poorly structured schoolbags and excessive weight, this award-winning design offers a practical solution that aligns with current trends and needs. By incorporating advanced features such as a patented dual helical spring structure and a 3D load distribution system, the Feiyu Technology 3Plus backpack demonstrates how innovative design can positively impact the well-being of young users.What sets the Feiyu Technology 3Plus apart is its unique combination of bionic design and structural innovation. Inspired by the fins of flying fish, the backpack features a dual wraparound system that encompasses 720 degrees, enabling automatic load adjustment through the conversion of gravitational and elastic potential energy during movement. The ergonomic 3D load distribution system strategically zones pads around the spine and waist for optimal pressure relief. Additional features like a reflective strip and a window design at the spring structure enhance both comfort and safety.This Silver A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Award serves as a testament to Anta Sports Products Group Co., Ltd's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design excellence. By inspiring future designs that prioritize the health and well-being of children, this recognition has the potential to influence industry standards and drive positive change. The award motivates the brand's team to continue their pursuit of innovation, fostering further exploration and development in the field of baby products design.Team MembersThe Feiyu Technology 3Plus was designed by a talented team at Anta Sports Products Group Co., Ltd. Yi Zhong and Lan Wen led the design process, with Zhixian Chen and Yun Zhang focusing on structural innovation. Xiaoqian Xie and Wancai Qiu contributed to the bionic design elements, while Huiping Chen oversaw the project's overall development.Interested parties may learn more at:About Anta Sports Products Group Co., LtdAnta Sports Products Group Co., Ltd, established in 1991, is a widely recognized global sportswear company based in China. Listed on the Main Board of HKEx in 2007, Anta Sports has been principally engaging in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional sports products, including shoes, apparel, and accessories. With an all-round brand portfolio that includes Anta, Fila, Descente, and Kolon Sport, as well as the acquisition of Amer Sports in 2019, Anta Sports aims to unlock the potential of both the mass and high-end sportswear markets.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of baby, kids, and children's products. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning designs often incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life for young users.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and welcomes entries from all countries. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an influential and expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. Winning the A' Design Award provides an opportunity for designers to gain global recognition and enhance their status within their respective industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

