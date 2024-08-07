Immersive Experience Company Proves In-Person Events Are Back: The Great Gotham Challenge Closes In On Biggest Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Two participants in the The Great Gotham Challenge's Central Park Challenge run through new York's urban landscape

A participant's puzzle artifacts after completing the in-person team building event“The Great Gotham Challenge”

A Gotham Cluemaster oversees a crowd of New York City event partcipants ready to kick off an in-person corporate event in the Spring 2024.

- Ryan Patch, CEO of Gotham Immersive LabsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gotham Immersive Labs, a leader in creating unforgettable live events and team-building experiences, is announcing its most successful season in its decade of operations. This landmark achievement underscores the resurgence of in-person events and the growing demand for shared, real-world experiences.Over the past year, Gotham Immersive Lab's flagship New York City experience“The Great Gotham Challenge'' has hosted a record number of in-person attendees across a diverse portfolio of events. In its tenth anniversary year, this season's success marks a significant milestone, reflecting the public's renewed enthusiasm for face-to-face gatherings, in-person corporate events, and unique team building activities."After a challenging period for the events industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong return to in-person experiences," said Ryan Patch, CEO of Gotham Immersive Labs. "Our team's dedication to crafting one-of-a-kind experiences that engage guests with the world around them has been a key factor in our remarkable growth this season. We are incredibly grateful to our audiences for their continued support and trust. Looking ahead, our focus will continue on enhancing our corporate events and team building experiences, providing companies with innovative ways to foster collaboration and boost employee morale."Highlights of the 2024 season include:- Booking over 40 in-person team building events in the first half of 2024, serving over 2500 players.- Launching two new challenge courses, one based on New York City's High Line and another contained entirely inside Grand Central Terminal.- Doubling capacity for the“GGC MMXXIV” public challenge in June, hosting over 600 players in GGC's most ambitious public event yet.In addition to its private events, Gotham Immersive Labs is making a limited number of runs of its Central Park and Grand Central Challenges available to the public. On Saturdays through the end of August, these events take guests on a two-hour journey through Central Park or Grand Central, integrating GGC's signature immersive moments and“how'd they do that” magic into a slightly shorter format.Looking ahead, the company is opening Fall and Winter bookings for private team building events and immersive activations. With limited space, the company recommends private clients reserve preferred dates for corporate holiday parties and fall mixers as soon as possible.For tickets for the public event, please visit:For more information or to book a consultation on a corporate event, please visit

Alison Patch

Gotham Immersive Labs

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Great Gotham Challenge In-Person Challenges