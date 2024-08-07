عربي


ROCKWOOL A/S – Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme


8/7/2024 4:17:31 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 43 – 2024
to nasdaq Copenhagen

7 August 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the“Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 31 July – 6 August 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price
B shares (DKK) 		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement] 251,400 609,906,603
31 July 2024 1,300 3,028.09 3,936,517
1 August 2024 1,500 2,996.58 4,494,870
2 August 2024 2,000 2,852.97 5,705,940
5 August 2024 2,200 2,667.05 5,867,510
6 August 2024 2,000 2,696.50 5,393,000
Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 260,400 635,304,440

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 314,283 B shares corresponding to 1.45 percent of the Company's total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 31 July – 6 August 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments

  • SE-2024-43_EN
  • SE-2024-43_Transactions B shares

