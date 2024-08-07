However, the growing acceptance of non-invasive and cost-effective refractive surgeries may limit the market growth. The increased sales of illegal novelty contact lenses & unbranded frames are curbing the market demand for eyewear. However, an increase in product sales through online channels and the influence of advanced technology in eyeglasses for multifunctionality are expected to create opportunities in the market to attract a customer base.

The increasing demand for fashionable, trendy, and stylish eyewear has played an essential role in driving market growth in the Americas region. The growing popularity of sunglasses for aesthetic looks and fashion purposes among the young population is enhancing the demand for eyewear products in the region. Manufacturers focus on research and development to provide technologically advanced and safe eyewear products in Europe.

Furthermore, customers from developed countries in the EMEA region are becoming more affluent and increasingly inclined to purchase higher-end, designer eyewear brands, helping the market grow. Increasing population and enhanced consumer awareness about eyecare in countries including China, Japan, and India are boosting the market demand for protective spectacles and sunglasses in the region. Market players in the APAC region focus on providing prescription lenses with advanced features such as anti-reflective coatings and tints that protect against harmful UV rays from the sun.

