U.S. Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2024 & List Of Top Retail Design Firms

After two years of significant growth, the US lighting fixtures market started to slow back to pre-pandemic levels. According to estimates, market expansion is expected in 2025 and 2026 as investments will recover significantly. activity is expected to be vigorous in the non-residential segment, while residential buildings will develop moderately.

Imports account for about 35% of domestic consumption of lighting fixtures in the United States, and China remains by far the largest partner, although lighting fixtures imports from this country are progressively losing share. Cambodia and Vietnam are the two best-performing Asian supplying countries in recent years. Imports from Canada and Mexico are also relevant.

The report, which is now in its 18th edition, provides a detailed analysis of the lighting fixtures industry in the Country and it is structured as follows:



Chapter 1. Scenario presents an overview of the US lighting fixtures sector through tables and graphs, data on lighting fixtures production, consumption, and international trade are analysed, highlighting the main market segments for lighting fixtures: residential/consumer, commercial, industrial, and outdoor. A panorama of the leading North American groups and their market shares is also provided.

Chapter 2. Business performance offers lighting fixtures statistics and the main macroeconomic indicators necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last 6 years (2018-2023). The chapter closes with the lighting fixtures consumption forecasts for the years 2024 and 2025-2026.

Chapter 3. International trade provides an overview of the international trade of lighting fixtures exports and imports in the United States, for the last 6 years.

Chapter 4. Market structure offers an analysis of the lighting fixtures market by segments and applications (Residential-consumer, architectural-commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), by types of products manufactured, by light sources used by the North American lighting fixtures manufacturers and an overview on new technologies.

Chapter 5. Distribution channels gives an overview of the main distribution channels active on the North American lighting fixtures market through tables showing the breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel for most of the leading companies and largest markets. It also provides an estimation of the lighting fixtures breakdown by States.

Chapter 6. Competitive System offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each segment and in each market. Through detailed tables sales data and market shares of the top lighting fixtures companies are shown, and short profiles of the main players are also available.

Chapter 7. Demand Drivers offers the main macroeconomic indicators, social trends, and economic forecasts necessary to analyse the performance of the sector; in addition, a focus on building activities in the country is also provided.

Annex 1: List of top Retail Design Firms, selected lighting stores, and home improvement stores in a sample of US cities. Annex 2: Directory of lighting companies.

Company Coverage:



Acuity Brands

Artemide

Cree Lighting

Current

Fagerhult

Flos

Home Depot

Kichler

Ledvance

Leedarson

Lowe's

LSI Industries

Lumenpulse

RAB Lighting

Satco

Signify

Tospo

Wac Lighting

Yankon Zumtobel

Key Topics Covered:

1. Scenario: The lighting industry in the US, basic data and trends

1.1 Lighting Market evolution and market segments

1.2 Leading groups in the United States and their market shares

1.3 Company facts: relevant mergers, acquisitions and agreements

2. Business performance and forecasts in the US lighting fixtures market

2.1 Current trends and forecasts 2024, 2025 and 2026

2.2 Price trends

3. International trade of lighting fixtures

3.1 Exports and imports of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin

3.2 Lighting fixtures exports of US companies

3.3 Chinese companies exporting lighting fixtures to the United States

4. Lighting Fixtures in the US: Market structure

4.1 Market segments, products and applications

4.2 Forecasts by segment

4.3 LED lighting

4.4 Smart connected lighting

4.5 Lighting controls and protocols

4.6 Connected applications

5. Distribution channels

5.1 Overview of lighting fixtures distribution in the US

5.1.1 Contract, Projects and Builders

5.1.2 Lighting specialists

5.1.3 Furniture chains, furniture stores, department stores

5.1.4 Distributors and Reps

5.1.5 DIY and Home Centers

5.1.6 E-commerce

5.2 Sales of lighting fixtures by geographical area

5.3 Magazines

5.4 Fairs

5.5 Trade Associations

6. Competition: company market shares by application

6.1 Top players. Lighting fixtures sales on the US market

6.2 The US competitive system by market segment (Residential/consumer indoor, Hospitality, Office, Retail, Art venues, Entertainment, Infrastructures, Industrial plants, Hazardous conditions, Marine, Healthcare, Emergency, Horticulture, Residential outdoor, Urban Landscape, Street, Tunnel, Christmas, and Area Lighting)

7. Demand determinants

Selected macroeconomic indicators, social trends and building activity key data

