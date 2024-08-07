Jiugui Collector Product By Junjie Huang Wins Silver In A' Packaging Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jiugui Collector Product

Junjie Huang's Innovative Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Jiugui Collector Product by Junjie Huang as a Silver winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Jiugui Collector Product within the competitive packaging industry.Jiugui Collector Product's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs in the packaging industry. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative features and functionality.The unique design of Jiugui Collector Product stands out in the market with its rich Chinese aesthetic sentiment and ancient flavor. The design style, inspired by traditional Chinese furniture, firmly grasps the aesthetic preferences of consumers in the target age group. The packaging's antique appearance and distinct Chinese aesthetic style set it apart from competitors.Winning the Silver A' Packaging Design Award serves as motivation for Junjie Huang and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and inspire new directions within the brand, contributing to the advancement of the packaging industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about Jiugui Collector Product and its award-winning design at:About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier packaging designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically appealing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, talent, and acuity, reflecting the designer's ability to incorporate original innovations and elicit a strong emotional response. Winning designs are expected to showcase a remarkable level of professionalism and creativity, making a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life. The Silver A' Packaging Design Award considers criteria such as innovation, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging design across various industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award attracts innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. Participants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding packaging design capabilities by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The rigorous blind peer-review process and pre-established evaluation criteria ensure that winning designs demonstrate superior innovation, functionality, and positive impact on society. By celebrating these remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to inspire future trends and advance the packaging industry as a whole, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here