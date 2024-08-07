Jenna Ortega: Don’T Plan On Speaking About My Love Life Publicly

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) Jenna Ortega has said that she considers her love life to be a private matter and does not want to speak about it publicly.

"I don't plan on speaking about my love life publicly, because that's mine. When you know too much about someone's personal life, then you watch films and you can only see them ...There's nothing worse,” the 21-year-old actress told Vanity Fair magazine.

Ortega, who is currently single, acknowledged that there's nothing to hide as of now.

She said: "I live on soundstages, pretty much, so it's so rare that I'm out seeing the sun."

The actress had previously shared that she can see similarities between her real-life self and her“Wednesday” character, which gave her a taste of success instantly after the series release in 2022.

The actress essayed Wednesday Addams in the series, is said to have a similar sense of humour to her on-screen character.

She had told people: "People have been telling me I look like her since I was six years old. And I have a pretty dark sense of humour!"

Ortega still needed to make some adjustments in order to play the character of Wednesday.

She said: "I had to do things a bit different with my physicality and the way I carried myself. She almost has a social awkwardness. So when she does toxic, manipulative things, you know it's not coming out of malicious intent."

Ortega also heaped praise on co-star Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 'Addams Family' movies in the early 1990s.